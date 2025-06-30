Cal Loses OL Commit Koloi Keli, Who Is Now Committed to Oregon
Offensive lineman Koloi Keli, who had committed to Cal for the class 2026 in early June, has changed his mind and has committed to Oregon, according to multiple reports, including Hayes Fawcett of On3..
The other bad news for Cal is that offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, the highest rated player among Cal's 2026 commitments, has de-committed from Cal. There's a good chance he will commit to Oregon too.
The decisions by Keli and Tofi has dropped the Bears' On3 national team recruiting ranking from No. 27 to No. 33. Rivals' dropped the Bears' national ranking from 14th to 19th, and 247 Sports pushed the Bears' class down to No. 31 after being 19th a day ago.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Keli is from Honolulu, Hawaii, and was rated as a three-star recruit. He had offers from SMU, Michigan State, Arizona and UNLV as well as Oregon and Cal.
Keli had visited Oregon after committing to Cal on June 8.
Recent articles:
ESPN ranks Cal football's 2026 recruiting class in the top 20
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 26 -- Jared Goff
Former Cal QB Fernando Mendoza admits feeling "a little bit guilty" about his exit
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 25 -- Andy Messersmith