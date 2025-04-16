Cal Sports Report

Cal OL Dylan Jemtegaard Enters Transfer Portal

Jemtegaard played little in his four years with the Golden Bears

Cal offensive lineman Dylan Jemtegaard, who played little in his four seasons in Berkeley, announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Jemtegard, who is from Yelm, Washington, did not play in his first two seasons at Cal in 2021 and 2022, and he got into six games in 2023, primarily on special teams.

He did not play for Cal this past season.

Managing a roster is becoming more difficult for college football coaches with teams expected to be limited to a 105-man roster in 2025 as a result of the revenue-sharing agreement that is expected to be approaved this month.

With transfers going in and out of the program, coaches need to keep the 105 number in mind when deciding who will be on the roster in 2025.

