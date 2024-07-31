Cal Picked to Finish 10th in ACC Football Preseason Media Poll
The 170 media members who voted in the ACC football preseason poll don’t have a lot of respect for Cal.
The Golden Bears were picked to finish 10th in their first season in the ACC in the media poll released on Wednesday.
One thing that’s interesting, though, is that Cal received two first-place votes.
Florida State, the 2023 ACC champion, was picked to win the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference football title again. The Seminoles, who went 13-1 overall last season, including 8-0 record in conference play, received 81 first-place votes.
Cal’s first ACC game is against Florida State in Tallahassee on September 21, so the Bears will get a first-hand look at the conference favorite in their ACC debut.
Clemson, which went 9-4 in 2023, was picked to finish second, with Miami third and North Carolina State fourth.
SMU and Stanford are the other two schools besides Cal that will play in the ACC in 2024. SMU was picked to finish seventh, and Stanford was picked to finish 17th and last.
Cal began its preseason training camp on Wednesday, and plays its season opener on August 31 against UC Davis.
