Cal Redshirt Freshman TE Camden Jones Enters Transfer Portal
Cal tight end Camden Jones, who redshirted his first season at Cal in 2024, announced on Thursday evening that he has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Jones was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of Maranatha High School in Pasadena, California, and he reportedly had offers from Miami, Colorado, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Washington State and Oregon State before signing with Cal in the class of 2024.
He becomes the second Cal tight end to enter the portal, joining Jack Endries.
On Thursday, CBS Sports posted a report on the state of Cal’s football program, and it addresses possible reasons why a number of Golden Bears football players, including five running backs, have entered the transfer portal in recent days.
