Cal Redshirt Freshman TE Camden Jones Enters Transfer Portal

CBS Sports report addresses the state of Cal's football program and the transfer portal issues

Jake Curtis

Cal head football coach Justin Wilcox
Cal head football coach Justin Wilcox / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Cal tight end Camden Jones, who redshirted his first season at Cal in 2024, announced on Thursday evening that he has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Jones was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of Maranatha High School in Pasadena, California, and he reportedly had offers from Miami, Colorado, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Washington State and Oregon State before signing with Cal in the class of 2024.

He becomes the second Cal tight end to enter the portal, joining Jack Endries.

On Thursday, CBS Sports posted a report on the state of Cal’s football program, and it addresses possible reasons why a number of Golden Bears football players, including five running backs, have entered the transfer portal in recent days.

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

