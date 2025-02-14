Cal Reportedly Will Add Nick So'oto to Player Personnel Staff
Marcus Griffin is expected to leave Cal to be Washington recruiting director
Cal reportedly is making a change to its player personnel staff for football.
Cal is expected to hire Arizona State player personnel member Nick So'oto to the Bears personnel and recruiting department, according to Mike Zenitz of 247 Sports and CBS Sports.
So'oto had worked at Fresno State and Army previously.
It appears So'oto will replace Marcus Griffin, who has been Cal's assistant director of player personnel but is expected to be hired as Washington's director of recruiting, according to Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports,
