Cal's Game at Pitt on Oct. 12 Will Kick Off at 12:30 P.M. PT
Cal’s game at Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 12 will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on either ESPN or the ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.
The TV designation will be announced after this week’s games.
The networks will choose between Cal at Pitt and Louisville at Virginia.
The Bears will face the Panthers for the first time since 1966, when Pitt claimed a 30-15 victory. Pitt holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series.
This meeting will be held at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pitt is off to a 4-0 start, including victories over West Virginia and Cincinnati. The Panthers, who trounced Youngstown State 73-17 last weekend, open ACC play on Saturday at North Carolina.
Cal (3-1) comes off a bye and faces No. 8 Miami (5-0) on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bears will be back in action for the first time since their 14-9 loss at Florida State two weekends ago in their ACC debut.
In addition to welcoming Miami to Berkeley for the first time since 1990, Cal will be the site of Saturday morning’s popular ESPN College GameDay program, which will be recorded live from the Memorial Glade in the heart of campus.
The show runs from 6 to 9 a.m. PT and fans wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early. This will be the first time Berkeley has been host to College GameDay.
Here are the remaining Oct. 12 ACC matchups:
Clemson at Wake Forest – 9 a.m. PT on ESPN
Georgia Tech at North Carolina – 9 a.m. PT on The CW
Stanford at Notre Dame – 12:30 p.m. PT on NBC/Peacock (previously announced)
Syracuse at NC State – 5 p.m. PT on ACC Network