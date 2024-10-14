Cal's Home Game Against Oregon State Will Be an Afternoon Game
Cal's nonconference home game against Oregon State on Saturday, October 26, has been set for a 1 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN2.
The ACC announced game times and television sites for its October 26 games on Monday. Cal hosts North Carolia State this Saturday in a game that starts at 12:30 p.m. The Bears then face the Beavers the following week, again in the afternoon.
The Golden Bears (3-3, 0-3 ACC) have played Oregon State 76 times, nearly all of them as members of the same conference. The last time the teams met in a nonconference game was 1960, when Oregon State operated as an independent and Cal was a member of the Athletic Association of Western Universities.
Both teams were members of the Pac-12 last year, when Oregon State defeated Cal 52-40 in Fernando Mendoza's first collegiate start. The Beavers are 4-2 this season and are still members of the Pac-12, which is attempting to rebuild itself by adding members of other conferences.
The Beavers are coming off a 42-37 loss to Nevada and host UNLV this week. Trent Bray is the Beavers coach this season after jonathan Smith left to become the head coach at Michigan State.
The October 26 game will feature Bay Area Appreciation Day festivities, which will be headlined by music legend E-40 with promotions including a special appearance,