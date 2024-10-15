Cal's Jaydn Ott Listed as Day-to-Day in Lead-Up to NC State Game
Coach Justin Wilcox didn't offer any definitive good news for Cal fans on the injury front on Tuesday.
He said that star running back Jaydn Ott, who has missed two games altogether and been significantly hampered otherwise, remains no better than day to day this week to face North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Likewise, guard Sioape Vatikani, probably the team's best offensive lineman, also is day to day, Wilcox reported. Vatikani missed the first three games with a fall camp injury, returned to play at Florida State but sustain either a head or neck injury and has not played the two games since.
Tight end Corey Dyches, a transfer from Maryland who has been effective, also could miss his second straight game due to injury. He was term day to day by Wilcox.
Nickelback Matthew Littlejohn and outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch both are listed as doubtful.
Wide receiver Mason Starling, whose time at Cal has been marred by injuries, limped off the field late in the game last week at Pitt and won't play this week. Wilcox said he may have an announcement on Starling's status next week, which didn't sound encouraging.
Transfer wide receivers Tobias Merriweather (Notre Dame) and Kyion Grayes (Ohio State), who have yet to see action due to injuries, remain sidelined.
Cal (3-3, 0-3 ACC) will try to snap a three-game losing streak and win for the first time as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Saturday against the Wolf Pack. NC State (3-4, 0-3) has dropped its past two games.
laThe teams are meeting for the first time.C