Cal Sports Report

Cal's Jaydn Ott Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Golden Bears running back is one of 80 players on this preseason list for the best college football player in the country

Jake Curtis

Jaydn Ott
Jaydn Ott / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY
In this story:

Cal running back Jaydn Ott is one of 80 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Maxwell Award, which presented to the best college football player in the coming season.

The ACC had 20 players on the Maxwell watch list, which is more than any other conference. The SEC and Big 12 have 15 representatives each on the watch list and the Big Ten has 12.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was the 2023 winner of the Maxwell Award, which is similar to the more prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Click here for the entire watch list:

.Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.

Published
Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football