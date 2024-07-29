Cal's Jaydn Ott Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Golden Bears running back is one of 80 players on this preseason list for the best college football player in the country
Cal running back Jaydn Ott is one of 80 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Maxwell Award, which presented to the best college football player in the coming season.
The ACC had 20 players on the Maxwell watch list, which is more than any other conference. The SEC and Big 12 have 15 representatives each on the watch list and the Big Ten has 12.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was the 2023 winner of the Maxwell Award, which is similar to the more prestigious Heisman Trophy.
Click here for the entire watch list:
