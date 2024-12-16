Cal's Nohl Williams Named Second-Team AP All-American
Cal cornerback Nohl Williams, who leads the nation in interceptions, was named a first-team All-American by a number of sites, but he was a second-team All-America selection on the most prestigious list, the one the Associated Press announced Monday morning.
When a person is said to be an All-America selection we are typically referring to the AP All-America squad, which is determined by a vote of media members.
Jahdae Barron of Texas and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of Colorado were the first-team All-America selections at cornerback.
Williams and Jermod McCoy of Tennessee were the second-team picks.
Sometimes AP just selects four defensive backs, but this time it selected two cornerbacks and two safeties.
Williams has seven interceptions, which leads the country, and Zah Frazier of USTA is the only other player in the nation with as many as six picks.
Despite gaining just second-team honors on the AP squad, Williams was a first-team All-America pick by the America Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp, SI and The Athletic.
Williams is in his second season a Cal after transferring from UNLV, which is Cal's opponent in Wednesday's LA Bowl.