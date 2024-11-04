Cal's November 16 Home Game Against Syracuse Will Start at Noon
Cal’s home football game against Syracuse on Saturday, November 16, has been set for a noon kickoff and will be televised by The CW.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the game times and TV assignments for the games the weekend of November 16 on Monday.
The Golden Bears (4-4, 0-4 ACC) will play Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in a road game at 5 p.m. Friday night on the ACC Network this week, then will return home the following week for the game against Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 ACC) at California Memorial Stadium.
Syracuse is coming off a 38-31 victory over Virginia Tech in which the Orange rallied from a 21-3, third-quarter deficit to pull out this win. The Orange plays a road game against Boston College this week.
It will be the third consecutive afternoon game at Cal. It will the third alltime meeting between Cal and Syracuse on the football field and first since a 43-0 Cal victory victory for the Bears in 1968.
You may have to check your TV channel settings to find The CW Network, which will be the one televising the Bears game against Syracuse. It is available on virtually all cable TV sites. To find the CW Network channel in your area, click here.
