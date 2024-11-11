Cal Sports Report

Cal's November 23 Game Against Stanford Set for a 12:30 p.m. Start

The 127th Big Game will be televised by the ACC Nework; Cal hosts Syracuse this week

Members of the California Golden Bears axe committee hold the Axe
Members of the California Golden Bears axe committee hold the Axe / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Game time for Cal’s home football game against Stanford on Saturday, November 23, has been set for 12:30 p.m., and the game will be televised by the ACC Network.

The ACC announced game times and television coverage for November 23 games involving ACC teams on Monday.

This Saturday Cal (5-4, 1-4 ACC) will host Syracuse (6-3, 3-3 ACC) in a game that will start at noon.  The following Saturday, Cal will host Stanford in the 127th Big Game, which will also be the Golden Bears’ final home game of the season. The Big Game will be Cal’s fourth straight home game that will be played in the afternoon.

Stanford (2-7, 1-5 ACC) is riding a six-game losing streak heading into this Saturday’s home game against Louisville.

Cal has won the last three Big Games, including a 27-15 victory over Stanford last season at Stanford Stadium.

Cal needs one win in is final three games to become bowl-eligible for the second straight season, and it needs two wins to claim its first winning season since 2019.

