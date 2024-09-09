Cal's Sept. 21 ACC Opener at Florida State To Kick Off at 4 PT
Cal’s football matchup at Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Bears’ first game in the Atlantic Coast Conference, will kickoff at 4 p.m. PT on either ESPN or ESPN2.
The network is scheduled to announce after this weekend's games which channel will broadcast the Cal-FSU game.
The game is one of three involving ACC teams set to be designated by ESPN after the results on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Cal is 2-0 following its 21-14 win at Auburn and actually received a few votes in both the AP and coaches polls. The Bears conclude their non-conference schedule this Saturday night at home vs. San Diego State (1-1).
Florida State, unbeaten in the 2023 regular season, is 0-2 after losses to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, and at home vs. Boston College. The Seminoles, who began the season at No. 10 in the AP Top-25, are now unranked.
They play at home Saturday against Memphis (2-0) before hosting the Bears.
The other Sept. 21 ACC games awaiting TV designation are Miami at South Florida (4 p.m. PT on either ESPN or ESPN2) and Georgia Tech at Louisville (12:30 p.m. PT on either ESPN or ESPN2).