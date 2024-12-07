Cal TE J.T. Byrne, S Brooklyn Cheek, P Bobby Engstler to Transfer
Three more Cal players have announced plans to enter the transfer portal – redshirt junior tight end J.T. Byrne, freshman safety Brooklyn Cheek and freshman punter Bobby Engstler.
That brings to five the number of Golden Bears players who have announced their intention to transfer as far as we know. Earlier, tight end/linebacker Nate Rutschema and offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff had announced their interntion to transfer,but Wykoff was the only one of the five who played a major role for Cal in the 2024 season.
Byrne, who transferred to Cal from Oregon State following the 2022 season, played in 11 games this season, all off the bench. He did not have any catches, but make two tackles on Cal’s special teams. Byrne played in five games in 2023, and did not have any statistics.
Engstler was expected to be Cal’s punter next season with Lachlan Wilson in his final season of eligibility, but apparently that won’t be the case. Cal does not have a punter in place for the 2025 season, so may have to bring in a transfer for that job.
Cheek was a member of Cal’s 2024 recruiting class, but he did not play this season as a freshman safety. He also can play cornerback. Cheek was rated a three-star recruit from Modesto.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport