Cal TE/LB Nate Rutchena Will Enter Transfer Portal
Nate Rutchena, who started four games at linebacker over the previous three seasons before being swiched to tight end for this season, announced on social media on Monday evening that he will enter the transfer portal.
Rutchena played in 24 games during his four seasons at Cal. In his first three seasons he played inside linebacker.
He played in seven games and made three starts as a freshman in 2021, which was his best season. He had three interceptions that season and recorded 11 tackles against Stanford, nine tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss against UCLA and eight tackles against Arizona.
Rutchena played in all 12 games in 2022, all off the bench, and twice had four tackles in a game that season.
Rutchena played in five games in 2023 and started one game, the Independence Bowl. He had a career-high five tackles in the win over Washington State that season.
In the spring following the 2023 season, Rutchena was switched to tight end. He played in two games this season and did not have any receptions.
Rutchena is a Bay Area product who is from Danville, California.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport