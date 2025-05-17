Cal Transfer RB Byron Cardwell Jr. Commits to San Diego State
Cal transfer Byron Cardwell Jr., one of five Golden Bears running backs who entered the transfer portal after this year's spring practice, announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to San Diego State,
What makes Cardwell's transfer destination interesting is that Cal will face San Diego State and Cardwell in the Bears' fourth game of the 2025 season, on September 20 in San Diego.
Cardwell was hampered by injuries throughout his two seasons with Cal after transferring from Oregon.
Cardwell did not play at all for Cal in 2023 because of injury issues, and he played in nine games for the Bears in 2024. He had 24 carries for 81 yards, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
All five Cal running backs who entered the transfer portal have found new homes. Jaydn Ott signed with Oklahoma, Jaivian Thomas went to UCLA, Justin Williams-Thomas moved to Marshall, and Kadarius Calloway signed with New Mexico State.
But Cardwell is the only one of those Cal transfer running backs that will face the Bears in the 2025 regular season.
