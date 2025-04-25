Cal Transfer RB Jaivian Thomas Commits to UCLA
Cal transfer running back Jaivian “Jet” Thomas, who was Cal’s leading rusher in 2024, committed to UCLA on Friday, according to On3 and Rivals.
UCLA and Thomas will not face Cal in 2025, but the Bruins are scheduled to play the Bears in four consecutive years starting in 2026. Thomas will be a senior in 2026, when UCLA will come to Berkeley for a game.
Thomas was one of five Cal running backs who entered the transfer portal in April, but Thomas and Jaydn Ott were the most significant departures. Ott transferred to Oklahoma in the Southeastern Conference, while Thomas will play in the Big Ten.
Earlier Friday, Texas-San Antonio transfer running back Brandon High Jr. committed to Cal.
In 2024, Thomas had 100 carries for 623 yards, a 6.3 yards-per-carry average and seven touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 91 yards. His playing time increased in 2024 because Ott was limited by an ankle injury. Ott and Thomas were expected to share the ball-carrying duties for Cal in 2025 before they transferred.
As a freshman in 2023, Thomas ran 18 times, 110 yards and an average of 6.1 yards per carry.
Thomas will join a UCLA squad that will start its second season under head coach Deshaun Foster in 2025. The Bruins made a splash earlier this week when quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to UCLA after transferring from Tennessee.
