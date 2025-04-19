Cal Transfer TE Jack Endries Commits to Texas
Cal transfer tight end Jack Endries has signed with Texas, according to multiple media reports on Friday.
Endries, who was Cal's leading receiver last season, is the second high-profile Cal transfer to sign with a Southeastern Conference team. Cal transfer running back Jaydn Ott signed with Oklahoma earlier this week.
Enfield came to Cal as a walk-on, but he was rated the second-best returning tight end in the country by Pro Football Focus for the 2025 season, when Endries will be a redshirt unior.
At Texas, Endries joins a team with national championship aspirations. The Longhorns went 13-3 last season, including 7-1 in the SEC. They lost to Georgia in the SEC title game, but beat Clemson and Arizona State in the College Football Playoff before losing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the semifinals.
Endries caught 56 passes for 623 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 to lead the Golden Bears in both receptions and receiving yardage. He was a favorite target of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana following the 2024 season.
