Cal Transfer TE/LB Nate Rutchena Signs With UC Davis
Nate Rutchena, who played linebacker and tight end for Cal before entering the transfer portal last month, announced on social media that he has signed with UC Davis.
Cal has faced UC Davis in football three times in the past six season, including in 2024, when the Bears beat the Aggies 31-13. But UC Davis is not scheduled to face Cal in 2025 or in any season after that. UC Davis is an FCS school.
Rutchena started four games at linebacker over his first three seasons at Cal, but he was moved to tight end prior to the 2024 season.
His best season was his freshman year in 2021, when he started three games and intercepted three passes. He had11 tackles against Stanford that season and recorded nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, against UCLA.
As a tight end in 2024, Rutchena played in two games, but did not record any catches..
Rutchena is from Danville, California
