Cal Unveils New Football Uniforms for 2024

Cal on Monday revealed the football uniforms the Golden Bears will be wearing in their first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. The new uniforms were announced by way of a twitter video.
Cal is trying to keep its traditional look, but there are some subtle but notable differences. For one thing, each jersey will have the "ACC" logo on the front of the right shoulder.
The uniforms will no longer have the Sather stripe introduced seven years ago, and it will be replaced with a stripe similar to the one used in the Joe Roth era (late 1970s). The lettering is now a block font to match the stripe.
Also, the Cal script logo was moved up to the neckline, bringing the front numbers higher on the jersey.
There are six uniform combinations, with white and blue jerseys and white, blue and gold pants.
The gold Joe-Roth-era helmet with the block "C" logo on the side is still part of the Bears' football wardrobe.
