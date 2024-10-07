Cal vs. NC State Kickoff on Oct. 19 at Berkeley is Set for 12:30 p.m.
Cal’s first-ever football clash with North Carolina State, on Saturday, Oct.19 at Memorial Stadium, is been set for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.
The game will be aired on the ACC Network.
The occasion is designated as Cal’s Homecoming Game for 2024.
The Bears (3-2, 0-2 ACC) play this Saturday against No. 22 Pitt (5-0, 1-0) at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Cal is coming off an excruciation 39-38 loss to Miami (6-0, 2-0), which climbed two spots to No. 6 in this week’s AP Top-25. The Bears held leads of 35-10 and 38-18 before allowing the Hurricanes to score the game’s final 21 points.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who took a controversial big hit late in the game, talks in the video above about how he feels.
NC State (3-3, 0-2) is host this Saturday to Syracuse (4-1, 1-1). The Wolfpack lost 34-30 to Wake Forest this past week. The Wolfpack led 30-20 with less than 9 minutes left but could not close out the victory.
The Wolfpack played most of the game without starting quarterback Grayson McCall, who was carted off the field after being briefly knocked unconscious in the first quarter. McCall, who has a concussion history, is uncertain for NC State’s game vs. Syracuse.