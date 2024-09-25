Cal Will Face BYU in Football in 2026 and 2027
Cal and BYU have agreed to play each other in a home-and-home football series in 2026 and 2027, it was announced Wednesday,
The Golden Bears will travel to Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2026, and the Cougars will make a trip to Berkeley on Sept. 11, 2027.
Cal and BYU have played each other five times, with the Cougars winning three of those games. However, Cal won the most recent matchup, a 21-18 victory in Provo on Sept. 8, 2018. That victory was part of Cal's 3-0 start to the 2018 season that earned the Bears a No. 24 ranking. Cal finished that season with a 7-6 record.
BYU is currently ranked No. 22 in the country with a 4-0 record, including a 1-0 mark in the Big 12 after beating then-13th-ranked Kansas State 38-9 last week.
Cal has also completed its 2025 nonconference schedule with Texas Southern coming to California Memorial Stadium for a Sept. 6 matchup next season. This will be the Bears’ first game against a Historically Black College and Universities school since Sept. 5, 2015, when Cal defeated Grambling State 73-14 in the season opener.
Cal has never faced Texas Southern in a football game.
Cal is 3-1 this year and has a bye this week before hosting No. 7 Miami on October 5 at 7:30 p.m.
2025 Cal Football Nonconference Schedule:
August 30 – at Oregon State
September 6 – vs. Texas Southern a Cal
September 13 – vs. Minnesota at Cal
September 20 – at San Diego State
