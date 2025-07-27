Cal WR Dazmin James Amazes with Before-and-After Photos
There's not much to say about the tweet that Yahoo Sports posted Saturday, apparently showing how Cal wide receiver Dazmin James has reshaped his body since arriving in Berkeley.
The Athletic Lifestyle on SI site as well as The Daily Mail and The Spun by Athlon Sports made mention of James' transformation.. Even MARCA, Spain's national daily tabloid sport newspaper, reported it.
James played at Arkansas last season, and was known for his sprinter speed. He played little for the Razorbacks as a freshman in 2024 before making three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech.
He then transferred to Cal and was with the Bears during spring football. In April, James discussed his breakout bowl-game performance.
James, who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025, faces a lot of competition for playing time because Cal added a number of receivers during the offseason.
Jason Novak was named the head athletic performance coach (often referred to as the strength coach) for Cal football in January 2025.