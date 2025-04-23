Cal WR Jonathan Brady Is Entering the Transfer Portal
Cal wide receiver Jonathan Brady, who caught the last two touchdown passes in the Bears’ comeback victory over Stanford, is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports including Pete Nakos of On3.
Brady caught 36 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
In the Big Game last season, Fernando Mendoza’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Brady with 10:09 remaining in the fourth quarter reduced the Stanford lead to 21-16, and Mendoza’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Brady with 2:40 left put Cal ahead 24-21.
Cal won the game 24-21 to become bowl-eligible..
Brady transferred to Cal from New Mexico State following the 2023 season. He made 21 starts in his two seasons at New Mexico State.
Brady is the sixth Cal wide receiver who has entered the transfer portal since the end of the 2024 season, with Nyziah Hunter and Mike Mattews being the most significant departures.
The recent addition of speedy North Dakota wide receiver transfer Quaron Adams and the earlier acquisition of former UNLV wide receiver Jacob de Jesus through the portal help bolster the Bears receiving corp.
Tobias Merriweather, Kyion Grayes and Trond Grizzell are among the Bears' key returning wide receivers.
