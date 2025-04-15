Cal WR Mavin Anderson Reportedly Will Enter Transfer Portal
Fifth-year senior wide receiver Mavin Anderson plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder from Mission Viejo in Orange County is at least the sixth Cal player on Monday to signal his exit from the program. The transfer portal does not officially open until Wednesday, but players routinely share their intentions ahead of time.
Anderson arrived at Cal in the fall of 2021 and redshirted as a freshman.
He had a solid 2022 campaign, catching 37 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, including seven catches against Stanford in the Big Game. That remains his career-high for single-game receptions.
Anderson’s role diminished the past two seasons. He had eight catches for 87 yards in nine games in 2023 and 14 receptions for 99 yards in eight games a year ago. He didn’t score a touchdown either of the past two seasons.
At Mission Viejo High School, he helped his team to a 21-3 record as a sophomore and junior before the COVID pandemic forced cancellation of his senior season. He caught 67 passes for 4,018 yards and 10 touchdowns in high school as a 247Sports composite 4-star prospect.
