Cal WR Mikey Matthews Enters Transfer Portal
Cal wide receiver Mikey Matthews, who spent just one season with the Golden Bears after transferring from Utah, has entered the transfer portal, according to reports by On3 Sports and the 247 Sports transfer website.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Matthews was Cal's primary weapon out of the slot receiver position this season as a sophomore, and he also returned punts.
Matthews was fifth on the team in both receptions (32) and receiving yards (272) in 2024, and he also had one receiving touchdown. He returned 16 punts for 67 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per return. He also carried the ball seven times fom scrimmage, gaining 29 yards on end-arrounds.
Matthews' best game was against Wake Forest when he had six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown and also carried the ball once for 9 yards.
As a true freshman at Utah in 2023, Matthews played in all 12 regular-season games and had 29 receptions for 261 yards. He also led the Utes in both kickoff returns and punt returns.
He was a four-star recruit coming out of Mission Viejo High School in Irvine, California, and he had offers from Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, UNLV and Boise State, among others, before signing with Utah.
