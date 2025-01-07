Charlotte Transfer OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko Commits to Cal
Cal added another offensive lineman out of the transfer portal on Monday, getting a commitment from Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, a 6-foot-6, 340-pounder from Brisbane, Australia, who played this past season at Charlotte in the American Athletic Conference.
Moko announced the news on social media:
Moko was a preseason fourth-team all-conference selection by Phil Steele and he started 10 games, including at offensive guard, for the 49ers while working around injury. He was listed as a redshirt junior this past season, suggesting he has one year of eligibility remaining.
He spent the 2021-22-23 seasons at Texas A&M, seeing action in nine games with three starts. His 2022 season was ended by injury.
Prior to that, Moko played at Snow College in Utah, where he was rated as the No. 1 JC offensive tackle by 247Sports and ESPN.
Growing up in Australia, Moko played rugby before trying American football with the Brisbane Rhinos.
Moko becomes the fifth offensive lineman the Bears have plucked out of the transfer portal in an effort to address a weakness on the team.