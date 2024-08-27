Cal Sports Report

Chicago Bears Release OT Jake Curhan

Former Cal lineman Curhan has started nine NFL games in his three-year pro career

Jake Curtis

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jake Curhan
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jake Curhan / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Former Cal offensive lineman Jake Curhan has started nine NFL regular-seasons in his three pro seasons, but he will be looking to latch on with another team after the Chicago Bears released him on Tuesday.

NFL teams had to get down to the 53-player regular-season on Tuesday, and Curhan was one of the casualties on the final cutdown day.

The 6-foot-6, 316-pound Curhan was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021, but he made the Seahawks’ regular-season roster that season, and played in 15 games, including five starts.

He played in just four games in 2022, and was not on the active roster in some of those games.   But he bounced back last season when has played in 10 games for Seattle and started four of those games.

Now Curhan will try to sign with another team or join the Bears’ practice squad.

Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

