Chicago Bears Release OT Jake Curhan
Former Cal offensive lineman Jake Curhan has started nine NFL regular-seasons in his three pro seasons, but he will be looking to latch on with another team after the Chicago Bears released him on Tuesday.
NFL teams had to get down to the 53-player regular-season on Tuesday, and Curhan was one of the casualties on the final cutdown day.
The 6-foot-6, 316-pound Curhan was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021, but he made the Seahawks’ regular-season roster that season, and played in 15 games, including five starts.
He played in just four games in 2022, and was not on the active roster in some of those games. But he bounced back last season when has played in 10 games for Seattle and started four of those games.
Now Curhan will try to sign with another team or join the Bears’ practice squad.