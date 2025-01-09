Cal Sports Report

College of San Mateo JUCO TE Simon Mapa Commits to Cal

Mapa becomes the fourth junior college player from College of San Mateo to head to Cal this season

Jake Curtis

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Tight end Simon Mapa became the fourth member of the College of San Mateo junior college state championship team to commit to Cal this season. Mapa announced his commitment to Cal on social media Wednesday evening.

Mapa joins three College of San Mateo teammates that are coming to Cal for the 2025 season -- outside linebacker John Gayer, quarterback Dominic Ingrassia and outside linebacker Odera Okaka.

Mapa caught 16 passes for 159 yards this past season, and he had his biggest impact in the postseason. He had four catches for 60 yards in College of San Mateo's 27-22 victory over Modesto in the state semifinals, then added three receptions for 23 yards in the Bulldogs' 43-11 victory over Mount San Antonio in the championship game.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Mapa was.a sophomore this season. He is from San Mateo, California, and attended Aragon High School.

Mapa's commitment comes the same day that Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini committed to Cal. Evidently the tight end spot will be an important position in the offense of new Cal offensive coordinbator Bryan Harsin.

New Mexico State, UTEP and Sacramento State were among the other colleges that offered Mapa..

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

