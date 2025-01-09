College of San Mateo JUCO TE Simon Mapa Commits to Cal
Tight end Simon Mapa became the fourth member of the College of San Mateo junior college state championship team to commit to Cal this season. Mapa announced his commitment to Cal on social media Wednesday evening.
Mapa joins three College of San Mateo teammates that are coming to Cal for the 2025 season -- outside linebacker John Gayer, quarterback Dominic Ingrassia and outside linebacker Odera Okaka.
Mapa caught 16 passes for 159 yards this past season, and he had his biggest impact in the postseason. He had four catches for 60 yards in College of San Mateo's 27-22 victory over Modesto in the state semifinals, then added three receptions for 23 yards in the Bulldogs' 43-11 victory over Mount San Antonio in the championship game.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Mapa was.a sophomore this season. He is from San Mateo, California, and attended Aragon High School.
Mapa's commitment comes the same day that Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini committed to Cal. Evidently the tight end spot will be an important position in the offense of new Cal offensive coordinbator Bryan Harsin.
New Mexico State, UTEP and Sacramento State were among the other colleges that offered Mapa..
.