College of San Mateo OLB John Gayer Commits to Cal
John Gayer, an outside linebacker at College of San Mateo who was the junior college defensive player of the year, announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to Cal for 2025.
Gayer becomes the second junior college transfer that has committed to Cal this week, joining College of San Mateo teammate quarterback Dominic .Ingrassia. Cal also added a third College of San Mateo player, Odera Okaka, during the December signing period.
College of San Mayeo won the California state junior college championship this season.
Gayer is an excellent pass rusher. He recorded 15.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in 2024, both of which led the state. He had 4.5 sacks in the Bulldogs' victory over Modesto in the state semifinals and had half a sack in tthe 43-11 championship-game victory over Mount San Antonio.
Gayer was a sophomore this season so he has two years of college eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Gayer is from Sherman Oaks, California, and attended Notre Dame High School
