Craig Woodson Signs Four-Year $5.2 million Deal With Patriots
Former Cal safety Craig Woodson over the weekend signed a four-year, $5.2 million contact with the New England Patriots.
There was no negotiation regarding the dollar amount because incoming rookies are paid on a scale based on when they were picked in the NFL draft. Woodson was the 106th overall pick in the draft, so his rookie deal is a four-year contract worth $5,266,444, according to Spotrac.
He is scheduled to earn $1.1 million as a rookie based on a salary of $840,000 and a signing bonus of just over $266,000.
In the final year of the contract, assuming he is still on the team, Woodson will earn $1.5 million.
Woodson was drafted in the fourth round and is given a good chance to make the Patriots’ regular-season roster.
Woodson was a three-year starter at Cal, and versatility is seen as a strength.
“I like him,” veteran Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers said of Woodson recently, according to Yahoo. “Smart. Savvy. He’s done a great job soaking up what the coaches want him to do. Different techniques. College ball is a little different than the league, especially the Pac-12. He’s definitely doing a good job, though.”
