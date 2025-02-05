Cal Sports Report

Defensive Back Deon Jackson Commits to Cal for 2026

Jackson becomes the third high school junior to commit to the Golden Bears, all from southern California

Jake Curtis

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Deon Jackson, a three-star cornerback from high school football powerhouse Long Beach Poly, announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Jackson is the second player in two days to commit to Cal after being part of the large contingent of juniors who visited Cal this past weekend. Jonathan McKinley committed on Tuesday. Jackson and McKinley join defensive back Jayden Crowder as the three players who have committed to the Golden Bears for the class of 2026. All three are from southern California.

Jackson chose Cal over offers from Washington State, Nevada, UConn and New Mexico.

As a junior at Long Beach Poly this past season, Jackson recorded 29 tackles, one interception and nine passes defended.  As a sophomore in 2023, Jackson had 30 tackles, including fove tackles for loss.

Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football