Defensive Back Deon Jackson Commits to Cal for 2026
Deon Jackson, a three-star cornerback from high school football powerhouse Long Beach Poly, announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Jackson is the second player in two days to commit to Cal after being part of the large contingent of juniors who visited Cal this past weekend. Jonathan McKinley committed on Tuesday. Jackson and McKinley join defensive back Jayden Crowder as the three players who have committed to the Golden Bears for the class of 2026. All three are from southern California.
Jackson chose Cal over offers from Washington State, Nevada, UConn and New Mexico.
As a junior at Long Beach Poly this past season, Jackson recorded 29 tackles, one interception and nine passes defended. As a sophomore in 2023, Jackson had 30 tackles, including fove tackles for loss.
