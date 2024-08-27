Dolphins Place Cameron Goode on PUP; Vikings Waive Matthew Cindric
Two former Cal players trying to make their teams’ 53-man NFL rosters will not be available for opening day.
The Miami Dolphins put linebacker Cameron Goode was on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list on Sunday because of a knee injury he suffered last season. He must sit out at least the first four games of the regular season, but he is expected to miss most of the season.
Goode performed well for the Dolphins last season, when he played in 17 games and recorded six tackles. But he suffered the knee injury in the final regular-season game and he is still not ready to play.
On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings waived former Cal offensive lineman Matthew Cindric. Cindric was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent on April 27. He was waived on May 31, but was re-signed by the Vikings last Wednesday. He was one of 14 players waived by the Vikings on Monday as the final cutdown approaches.
Cindric missed virtually all of his final season at Cal in 2023 because of a torn biceps muschle.
Teams must get down to the 53-player regular-season limit by tomorrow (Tuesday) so there has been a lot of activity on the transaction wire.