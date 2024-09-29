ESPN's College GameDay Program to Visit Berkeley for Cal-Miami
Cal will welcome ESPN’s College GameDay program to Memorial Stadium for the first time ever on Saturday when No. 7 Miami visits Berkeley.
The Bears (3-1) and Hurricanes (5-0) will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
The GameDay crew will present their live pregame program from 6 to 9 a.m. on Saturday. The show will originate from Memorial Glade in the heart of campus.
Fans who wish to attend in person are encouraged to arrive early.
Cal has been part of ESPN’s College GameDay three times previously, all involving road games. The Bears were 1-2 on those days:
— Oct. 9, 2004: No. 7 Cal at No. 1 USC (23-17 L)
— Sept. 29, 2007: No. 6 Cal at No. 11 Oregon (31-24 W)
— Oct. 10, 2015: No. 23 Cal at No. 5 Utah (30-24 L)
"We are thrilled that ESPN’s College GameDay will be coming to the Berkeley campus this week," UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons said in a statement. "A college football Saturday brings together our community, and we welcome the wonderful opportunity ESPN’s College GameDay provides to show what Berkeley is all about.”
Cal is coming off a bye week while Miami posted a wild 38-34 come-from-behind victory over Virginia Tech.
The Bears and Hurricanes have split four all-time meetings, with Cal winning the most recent matchup, 24-17, at the 2008 Emerald Bowl in San Francisco. Miami beat Cal 52-24 in the only other previous meeting at Memorial Stadium in 1990.
This will be the first matchup of the program as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference and will be the Bears’ first home game in the ACC.
"We couldn't be more excited to welcome ESPN’s College GameDay to Cal," Cal Athletic Director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. "It's a great reward for everyone associated with our football program, and I know our Cal Family will savor this incredible opportunity to have our student-athletes, University and the city of Berkeley showcased on the national stage.”