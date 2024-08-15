Ex-Cal Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk Signs With Vikings
Former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent, the Vikings announced on Tuesday.
Kunaszyk replaced linebacker Jabril Cox, who was waived by the Vikings with an injury designation.
With Minnesota, Kunaszyk becomes a teammate of Vikings safety Camryn Bynum, who was Kunaszyk's teammate at Cal in 2017 and 2018.
Kunaszyk, 27, has spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns but his contract ran out at the end of the 2023 season. He played five games with no starts in an injury-plagued 2023 season, when he recorded nine tackles. In 2022, he played in 15 games for the Browns and started two games and recorded 22 tackles.
He initially signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after a huge senior season at Cal. He played in nine games for the Panthers in 2019 as a rookie, then played in 17 games for Washington over the next two seasons.
He has played in 46 NFL games in his career with two starts.
Kunaszyk's main role with Minnesota will probably be on special teams if he makes the Vikings’ regular-season roster. He has played nearly 900 career snaps on special teams, and 316 special teams snaps with Cleveland in 2022.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Kunaszyk had a one-year contract with Cleveland last year that paid him $1,232,500.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport