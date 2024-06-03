Ex-Cal Players Patrick Laird, Matthew Cindric Released by Bucs, Vikings
Two former Cal football players are looking for new jobs in the NFL.
Running back Patrick Laird, who has played in 37 regular-season NFL games in his career, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently, and offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, an undrafted free agent, was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.
Laird last played in an NFL game in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins. He spent the 2023 season on the Buccaneers practice squad, but he was elevated to the Bucs’ active roster for their playoff game against the Detroit Lions. He did not play in that game.
Laird signed a futures contract with Tampa Bay after the season, but the Bucs had too many running backs. The Bucs drafted former Oregon running back Bucky Irving, and they re-signed Chase Edmonds to go along with starter Rachaad White and backup Sean Tucker.
Cindric was not selected in the 2024 NFL draft, and signed a free agent contract with the Vikings on April 27. He had missed a lot of playing time in his final two seasons at Cal. He suffered a season-ending biceps injury midway through the 2022 season, then sustained an injury to the biceps of his other arm in the 2023 season opener that ended his Cal playing career.
He was healthy when he signed with the Vikings, but when guard Dalton Risner re-signed with the Vikings on Friday, Minnesota had to let an interior offensive lineman go. Cindric was the one who was let go.
