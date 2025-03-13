Ex-Cal Safety Jaylinn Hawkins Agrees to One-Year Deal With Patriots
Former Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins is staying with the New England Patriots after signing a one-year year deal with the Patriots worth $2.25 million, accorindg to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Hawkins became a free agent this offseason after playing in all 17 regular-season games, including seven starts, fpor the Patriots in 2024.
Hawkins was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcos i 2020 NFL draft. He started six games in his first two NFL seasons combined and became a regular starter in 2022, whe he started all 16 games in which he played.
He was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Chargers midway through the 2023 season, and he started three of the 10 games he played for the Chargers.
Hawkins signed a one-year contract with the Patriots last year that was worth $1.3 million, so he is getting a sizable raise of nearly $1 million.
Hawkins has four career interceptions, but none since 2022.
Patriots were just 4-13 last season, but they have a new head coach in Mike Vrabel.
