Family of Cal Freshman Football Player Loses Home in LA Fires
The family of Cal freshman football player Camden Jones lost its home this week as a result of the historic Los Angeles fires.
The entire family, including Jones’ parents, Carey and Yolanda, and their pet Labradoodle “Santo," were able to safely evacuate the property in Altadena.
But the Eaton Fire completely destroyed their home and everything in it, according to a GoFundMe page created by the mother of another Cal football player.
“Not only did they lose their home, they lost all of their belongings, personal items, and mementos,” Teri Tino wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Camden lost the house he practically grew up in, and all his football memorabilia.”
The page set an initial goal of raising $35,000, and as 5 p.m. Friday donations had approached $46,000.
Camden’s adult sister, Chelsea, does not live at the family residence but all of the gifts from her recent wedding to husband Dustin were at the house and lost in the fire.
“This lovely family has suffered devastating losses, they have lost everything. Please donate to help support them as they navigate this new and difficult journey. Any amount will help. Thank you in advance for your support,” Tino wrote.
Jones, who is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, did not play this season as a freshman. He was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports as a senior last year at Maranatha High School.