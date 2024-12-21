Cal Sports Report

FIU Transfer Cornerback Hezekiah Masses Commits to Cal

He was a three-year starter at Florida International

Jake Curtis

Hezekiah Masses (12) makes a tackle
Hezekiah Masses (12) makes a tackle / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal has always had good defensive backs under Justin Wilcox, and the Bears picked up another one on Friday when Florida International transfer cornerback Hezekiah Masses announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to Cal.

Masses played in 36 games for FIU. He was a starter the past two seasons, and started six games in 2022 as a freshman.  He was named a second-team all-Conference USA cornerback by Phil Steele this season after recording 38 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.  He had 42 tackles and an interception in 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Masses had 105 tackles over his career, including 4.5 tackles for losses.

Masses is the fourth transfer who has committed to Cal this month, joining defensive lineman Tyson Ford (from Notre Dame), kcker Kyle Cunanan (from Charlotte) and offensive lineman DeJuan Owens (from New Mexico).

.

.

.

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football