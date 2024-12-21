FIU Transfer Cornerback Hezekiah Masses Commits to Cal
Cal has always had good defensive backs under Justin Wilcox, and the Bears picked up another one on Friday when Florida International transfer cornerback Hezekiah Masses announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to Cal.
Masses played in 36 games for FIU. He was a starter the past two seasons, and started six games in 2022 as a freshman. He was named a second-team all-Conference USA cornerback by Phil Steele this season after recording 38 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. He had 42 tackles and an interception in 2023.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Masses had 105 tackles over his career, including 4.5 tackles for losses.
Masses is the fourth transfer who has committed to Cal this month, joining defensive lineman Tyson Ford (from Notre Dame), kcker Kyle Cunanan (from Charlotte) and offensive lineman DeJuan Owens (from New Mexico).
