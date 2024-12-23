Cal Sports Report

Former Cal Assistant Coach Burl Toler Hired by UCLA

Long-time Bears assistant winds up on DeShaun Foster's staff with the Bruins

Jake Curtis

Burl Toler III as a member of the Washington Redskins in 2008
Burl Toler III as a member of the Washington Redskins in 2008 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Burl Toler III, who was a Cal assistant coach for 10 years before being replaced by Kyle Cefalo as the Bears wide receivers coach, has landed a job as an assistnt coach at UCLA. So Toler stays in the UC system.

Toler will be the Bruins' passing-game coordinator and recruiting coordinator as well as their wide receivers coach, under head coach DeShaun Foster.

"Watching Coach Toler's receivers on the field, I liked how they approached every snap," Foster. said in a sttement from the school. "He not only knows the West Coast landscape and how to find the right players, but what it takes to have them produce day in and day out."

In UCLA's first season in the Big Ten this past season the Bruins finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in conference play.

Cal is scheduled to play UCLA four times between 2026 and 2028. The Bears host UCLA in 2026 and 2028 and play road games against the Bruins in 2027 and 2029

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football