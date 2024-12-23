Former Cal Assistant Coach Burl Toler Hired by UCLA
Burl Toler III, who was a Cal assistant coach for 10 years before being replaced by Kyle Cefalo as the Bears wide receivers coach, has landed a job as an assistnt coach at UCLA. So Toler stays in the UC system.
Toler will be the Bruins' passing-game coordinator and recruiting coordinator as well as their wide receivers coach, under head coach DeShaun Foster.
"Watching Coach Toler's receivers on the field, I liked how they approached every snap," Foster. said in a sttement from the school. "He not only knows the West Coast landscape and how to find the right players, but what it takes to have them produce day in and day out."
In UCLA's first season in the Big Ten this past season the Bruins finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
Cal is scheduled to play UCLA four times between 2026 and 2028. The Bears host UCLA in 2026 and 2028 and play road games against the Bruins in 2027 and 2029
