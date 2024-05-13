Former Cal Cornerback Kaylin Moore Finalizes Transfer to UCLA
Cornerback Kaylin Moore, who spent the 2023 season at Cal before entering the transfer portal last month, has committed to play next season for UCLA, he announced on social media.
Moore played in 12 games for the Bears after transferring from Colorado. He had 24 tackles, including 1.5 for losses, and had two pass breakups.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Westlake Village, Calif., had 44 tackles in 20 games over two seasons with the Buffaloes before landing in Berkeley last season.
Moore was a consensus three-star prospect at Oaks Christian High School.
Moore is the third cornerback to transfer out of Cal since Jan. 1, joining Jeremiah Earby (Boise State) and Sailasa Vadrawale (Oregon State).
The Bears brought in Idaho transfer Marcus Harris, who won a starting job during spring practice. The Bears also landed Josiah Wagoner, a 5-10, 170-pound freshman transfer from Oklahoma, who will arrive this summer.
Cornerback Collin Gamble, who put his name into the transfer portal after spring ball, has since reversed his field and decided to remain at Cal.