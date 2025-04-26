Cal Sports Report

Former Cal Linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo Drafted by NFL's Titans

Most recently an edge on UCLA's defense, Oladejo was snagged at No. 52 in the second round

Jeff Faraudo

Former Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo
Former Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo / Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics
Former Cal inside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, who was moved to edge last season in his second year after transferring to UCLA, was the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

Oladejo, who came to Cal from Elk Grove near Sacramento, played two seasons for the Bears. The 6-foot-3, 259-pounder had a breakout season for the Bears in 2022, totaling 91 tackles, including 17 in his final game . . . against UCLA.

Oladejo continued to play inside linebacker in his first season for the Bruins. But he was moved to the edge before the 2024 season and he blossomed in his new role. 

Still just 21, he had 57 tackles as a senior, including 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last fall.

At least three members of Cal’s 2024 team are expected to be chosen sometimes in the draft. Cornerback Nohl Williams, linebacker Teddye Buchanan and safety Craig Woodson are the highest-rated Golden Bears in the draft class.

Two others, cornerback Craig Harris and defensive end Xavier Carlton, also are hoping to draw the attention of NFL teams.

Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

