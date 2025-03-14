Former Cal OL Jake Curhan to Sign With Cardinals
Former Cal offensive lineman Jake Curhan has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals at the league minimum salary, according to Jeremey Fowler of ESPN and Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro.
Curhan has four years of NFL experience, and the minimum salary for players with four-to-six years of experience is $1.17 million.
Curhan had signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears last March, and he played in 10 games, including two starts for the Bears in 2024. Curhan spent his first three NFL seasons with Seattle after signing as a undrafted free agent out of Cal.
He has played in 39 NFL games and has made 11 starts.
Cuhan will attempt to make the regular-season roster with the Cardinals, who finished 2024 with an 8-9 record. Arizona was 12th in the league in total offense and seventh in rushing offense.
Curhan played offensive tackle at Cal, but he has been primarily a guard in the NFL.