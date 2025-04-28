Four-Star Edge Rusher Commits To Cal's Class of 2026
Cal landed a 2026 football recruiting commitment Sunday from Camron Brooks, a highly rated edge rusher from Thomasville, Georgia. Brooks announced his decision on social media.
Brooks is a consensus 4-star prospect and the highest-rated player among the five prospects the Bears have secured in the upcoming high school senior class.
A 6-foot-3, 235-pounder from Thomas County Central High School, Brooks picked the Bears over Kentucky, Louisville, LSU and Memphis, according to 247Sports.
That website ranks him No. 22 nationally among defensive ends, No. 21 among all prospects in Georgia and No 197 overall nationally.
According to Rivals, Brooks also had offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Mississippi, UCLA, Miami, USC and Kansas. He made an unofficial campus visit to Florida State last fall and has an official visit to Clemson scheduled for next month. It's unclear whether he will still make that visit.
Rivals ranks Brooks as the No. 6 edge prospect in the country, the No. 8 player in Georgia and the 66th-best player nationally in the class of 2026.
Brooks joins Thomas County Central teammate Artem Korchagin, an interior lineman, who previously committed to Cal early this month.
He is the second edge player in the class of 2026 that has committed to Cal, following 3-star Jonathan McKinley of Centennial High in Corona, California.
Cal’s other 2026 commits are a pair of Southern California cornerbacks, Jayden Crowder of Rancho Santa Margarita and Deon Jackson of Long Beach.
