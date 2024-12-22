Georgia State Transfer OL Lamar Robinson Commits to Cal
Cal picked up another offensive lineman through the transfer portal on Sunday, when Georgia State transfer offensive lineman Lamar Robinson announced on social media that he has committed to Cal.
While in the transfer portal Robinson also received offers from Stanford, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina, among others.
The 6-foo4-, 303-pound Robinson began his college football career at Norfolk State, where he started all 11 games as a freshman in 2022.
He then transferred to Georgia State, and played in 12 games in 2023, mostly off the bench, although he was a starter in the Panthers' bowl game.
Robinson started every game for Georgia State in 2024.
Robinson, who is from Alexandria, Virginia, becomes the third offensie lineman to transfer to Cal for 2025, joining Tyson Ruffins, who transferred from Nevada, and Lajuan Owens, who is transferring from New Mexico.
Cal has a new offensive line coach in Famika Anae, who replaces Mike Bloesch. Cal's offensive line struggled in 2024, allowing 49 sacks and not producing much of a running game.
