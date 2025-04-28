Jacksonville State Transfer OL Daveion Harley Commits to Cal
Jacksonville State transfer offensive lineman Daveion Harley, who started eight games in 2024, announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to Cal. He has two years of college eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Harley can play either guard or center. He started the final eight games of the 2024 season at center after the season-opening starter at that position suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game.
He played left guard as a freshman 2023 so he has some versatility.
Harley, a native of Havana, Florida, reportedly had offers out of Gadsden County High School from Florida and Maryland before signing with Jacksonville State, which is located in Jacksonville, Alabama, and is a member of Conference-USA.
Harley helped the Gamecocks have one of the best rushing attacks in the country in 2024. Running back Tre Stewart rushed for 1,604 yards and quarterback Tyler Huff rushed for 1,343 yards.
Cal's offensive line play was a disappointment last season, so the Bears are trying to strengthen that area.
