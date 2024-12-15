Jared Goff Provides Four-Year College Scholarships to Five Students

Cal Sports Report

Former Cal quarterback Goff helps youth as part of the FATE program in Detroit

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff is a Walter Payton Man of he Year candidate, and you can see why after what he did this week.

The Detroit Lions quarterback took youth from the Fate Detroit program on a tour of the Lions facility, then rewarded five of them with four-year college scholarships.

FATE is a 10-year, cohort-based mentorship and enrichment nonprofit program for Detroit youth run by Give Merit.

