Jared Goff Provides Four-Year College Scholarships to Five Students
Former Cal quarterback Goff helps youth as part of the FATE program in Detroit
In this story:
Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff is a Walter Payton Man of he Year candidate, and you can see why after what he did this week.
The Detroit Lions quarterback took youth from the Fate Detroit program on a tour of the Lions facility, then rewarded five of them with four-year college scholarships.
FATE is a 10-year, cohort-based mentorship and enrichment nonprofit program for Detroit youth run by Give Merit.
Check out the report below to ge a sense of what Gopff dud
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport
Published |Modified