Jason Novak Named New Strength Coach for Cal Football
Cal announced on Friday that it has named Jason Novak as its new head athletic performance coach for the California football program. The position is commonly known as strength coach.
Novak was director of strength and conditioning at James Madison in 2024 after being the strength coach at Michigan State from 2020 through 2023.
At Cal, Novak presumably replaces Brian Johnson, who has been the Bears’ strength and conditioning coach the past four years. The announcement about Novak makes no mention of Johnson’s status.
Novak earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin in 1998 and his master's degree from Baylor in sport management in 2000.
