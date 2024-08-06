Jaydn Ott Chosen to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List
Cal junior Jaydn Ott is among 15 players from the Atlantic Coast Conference named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation’s top collegiate running back.
Ott said recently that winning the Doak Walker Award was among his goals for the 2024 season.
Among those included are junior Omarion Hampton of North Carolina, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award last season, and Miami junior Damien Martinez, a semifinalist when he played for Oregon State.
There are a total of 87 preseason candidates for the award, and others can be added throughout the season.
Ten semifinalists will be announced in November before three finalists are revealed later in the month. A committee consisting of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives will vote for the winner, who honored at The Home Depot College Football Awards ceremony on December 12, 2024.
Ott, who rushed for 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, previously was named to the preseason All-ACC team at both running back and return specialist. He also was included on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Award.
Cal opens its first season in the ACC on Aug. 31 with a non-conference game against UC Davis.