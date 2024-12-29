Jaydn Ott's Twitter Says He's Staying at Cal for 2025
Ott was outstanding at a sophomore but injuries limited him this season as a junior
Cal running back Jaydn Ott said before the 2024 season that he planned to enter the NFL draft after this season, which was his junior year at Cal.
But the 2024 season did not go as planned for Ott, who was limited by an ankle injured suffered in the first game and a weak offensive line.
After rushing for 1,315 yards in 2023 as a sophomore, Ott gained just 385 yards and averaged 3.3 yards per game in 2024. He has slid completely off the board for the NFL draft.
So apparently plans have changed. Ott posted a twitter message on Sunday that indicates he will return to Cal for his senior season in 2025.
