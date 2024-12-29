Cal Sports Report

Jaydn Ott's Twitter Says He's Staying at Cal for 2025

Ott was outstanding at a sophomore but injuries limited him this season as a junior

Jake Curtis

Jaydn Ott
Jaydn Ott / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Cal running back Jaydn Ott said before the 2024 season that he planned to enter the NFL draft after this season, which was his junior year at Cal.

But the 2024 season did not go as planned for Ott, who was limited by an ankle injured suffered in the first game and a weak offensive line.

After rushing for 1,315 yards in 2023 as a sophomore, Ott gained just 385 yards and averaged 3.3 yards per game in 2024. He has slid completely off the board for the NFL draft.

So apparently plans have changed. Ott posted a twitter message on Sunday that indicates he will return to Cal for his senior season in 2025.

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

